AdventHealth Tampa celebrates grand opening of new OB/GYN residency clinic to bring new doctors

AdventHealth Tampa is celebrating the grand opening of its new Obstetrics and Gynecology (OB/GYN) Residency Clinic.

The clinic is a teaching facility designed to provide recent medical school graduates an opportunity to develop their expertise in a real world setting.

Natalia Sidhom is a first-year resident. She graduated from the University of South Florida.

She said she is interested in cancers of the female reproductive system.

"I had two months of clinic where I saw patients either OB or GYN, and then we do two months on labor and delivery and two months on gynecologic surgery where we see various gynecologic conditions and operate with various surgeons as well," said Sidhom.

The newly renovated 5,000-square-foot clinic is located on the hospital's campus off Bruce B. Downs in Tampa. The clinic is a critical addition to AdventHealth Tampa's OB/GYN Residency Program.

The American Association of Medical Colleges projected a shortfall of physicians up to 139,000 doctors by 2033. Factors include aging patients and retiring doctors.

"You might know that it’s possible to get basic obstetrics and gynecology care throughout the Tamp Bay area, but soon as things become a little bit more complex, it requires a higher level of competency, maybe technology and resources to provide adequate care and that’s the gap that we hope to fill with this clinic," said Dr. Francis Nuthalapaty, program director and maternal-fetal medicine physician at AdventHealth Tampa.

Three residents currently work under the supervision of staff physicians. The program is set to grow to its full capacity of 12 residents.

The goal is to attract top talent but also develop future AdventHealth physicians who want to continue practicing locally after completing their residency.

“Starting an OB/GYN residency program in Tampa allows us to directly address pressing issues such as maternal mortality and health equity,” Dr. Nuthalapaty said. “Our residents will be instrumental in advancing the quality of care for women across the state.”

For more information about the new OB/GYN Residency Clinic or AdventHealth Tampa’s residency programs, visit their website.