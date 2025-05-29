A Missing Child Alert has been issued for Riverview teen girl

RIVERVIEW, Fla — A Missing Child Alert has been issued for a Riverview teen girl.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) said a Missing Child Alert has been issued for Arabella Boggs, 16.

Boggs was last seen in the 10100 block of Rose Petal Place in Riverview wearing a pink shirt, gray sweatpants and black boots.

FDLE said she may be using the name Jennifer Whitehead or Tessa Montgomery and claims to be 24 years old.

If located, law enforcement advised not to approach and to contact law enforcement immediately, FDLE said.

Anyone with information on Boggs is advised to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8000 or 911.