5 arrested in death of 4-year-old Suni Bell who was killed while riding in car in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Five people have been indicted and arrested for their alleged role in the death of 4-year-old Suni Bell.

Bell was killed on Sunday, August 22, near Hillsborough Avenue and 43rd street. The toddler was riding in a silver Infiniti with two adults when a second car drove up and someone began shooting at the Infiniti.

Officials said Thursday they indicted and arrested Zvante Sampson, 30, Quandarious Hammond, 28, Jaylin Bedward, 22, James Denson, 24, and Andrew Thompson, 22.

All five individuals were indicted for the first-degree murder of Suni, attempted first-degree murder on a different victim in the same case, conspiracy to commit murder, and shooting into a vehicle.

The indictment also accused Hammond and Sampson of attempted murder on a third victim in the case. Hammond, Thompson, and Denson were also indicted for discharging a firearm from a vehicle in public.

"Today's indictment represents a significant step forward in the effort to hold Suni's killers accountable and deliver justice for her and her family. Tampa Police and the Hillsborough State Attorney's Office will continue their work to identify and prosecute everyone involved," officials said.

Detectives believe others may have been involved in this case and continue to ask the public for help. Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS.

