4-year-old shot, killed while in moving vehicle, Tampa Police say

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police say an investigation is underway after a 4-year-old died after they were shot while in a moving vehicle on Sunday night.

According to police, the shooting happened along Hillsborough Avenue near 43rd street.

Police say the suspect, or suspects, shot at a vehicle that was traveling along Hillsborough Avenue and hit the toddler, who was inside the car.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages but they say the shooting does not appear to be random. There is not a suspect in custody.

The child was taken to an area hospital after the shooting where they died. No additional information has been released at this time.

