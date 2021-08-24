Family holds vigil for 4-year-old shot, killed in Tampa while riding in a car

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police are investigating after a 4-year-old was shot and killed while riding in a car on Sunday.

The family of Sunni Bell held a vigil on Monday evening. Friends and family released balloons as they remembered the toddler who was killed on Sunday.

Tampa Police said the shooting happened along Hillsborough Avenue near 43rd Street in Tampa. The toddler was riding in a silver Infiniti with two adults when a second car drives up and someone begins shooting at the Infiniti.

"It's a baby, a four-year-old baby. It matters for any life, but a baby!" said the toddler's grandmother Drial Bell.

Sunni's family 4-year-old girl killed in Tampa shooting

Tampa Police also released surveillance video. They are asking the public for information related to the vehicle or the shooter.

"We ultimately need more information to come in. We have leads, we're working on leads. We're still out there working on leads right now, but again, we know people saw what happened," said Tampa Police Assistant Chief Ruben Delgado.

The toddler's grandmother said she prays for justice and said she will find strength in the Lord.

"I just want justice, peace and for my family to have peace of mind because it's not fair, it's not far at all, my God. A four-year-old baby, my God," said Bell.

Although early in the investigation, police said the shooting does not appear random. Police said two adults were in the vehicle when the child was shot. All parties are cooperating with police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of suspects in an unsolved crime or the arrest of a wanted fugitive.

The public may also report tips anonymously online at www.crimestopperstb.com or through the P3 Tips mobile app.