4 charged with child neglect after taking baby away at gunpoint: HCSO

TAMPA, Fla. — Four people were arrested after getting into an altercation over a baby Monday morning, according to officials.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said they received a call around 11:12 a.m. that the baby's mother, Zaniyah Letasia Reed, 16, arrived at a Tampa home in the 4800 block of 87th Street to try to retrieve the baby from Etreveon Randle, the father.

Deputies said Reed was with Keandre Lacey Brooks, 29, Raven Wildgoose, 31 and Timothy Michah Settles, 28. The group began to argue before Settles and Brooks allegedly demanded to take the child at gunpoint.

The baby was then found by detectives at a McDonald's around seven miles away at 1:17 p.m.

"This is an innocent child who did not deserve to be subject to this kind of violence over a custody disagreement," said Sheriff Chronister. "I'm incredibly thankful for our deputies and detectives who worked efficiently and effectively on this case to ensure the child's safety."

Reed, Brooks, Wildgoose and Settles are all facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and child neglect.

This is still an ongoing investigation.