4 arrested after fight leads to gunfire in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police officers were responding to reports of a fight early on Sunday morning when gun shots were heard, according to the Tampa Police Department (TPD).

An investigation revealed that the incident started with a fight just after 2:30 a.m. between several adults in a parking lot on the corner of South Howard Ave and DeLeon Street.

Kelvin Terry, 29, told police that he had been punched and that a friend of his had been hit a couple of times. Terry admitted to police that he fired shots during the fight.

There were no injuries reported from the gun shots, but a building nearby was hit several times by bullets.

Terry, along with Tomia Gay, 22, Santrice West, 22, and Derrick Hunter, Jr., 21 were arrested and face various charges.