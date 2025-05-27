Mother and 2 small children thrown from car in serious crash on I-75

TAMPA, Fla. — According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), at around 3:17 p.m., a serious injury crash happened on the I-75 entrance ramp from Fowler Avenue.
A Toyota Camry, driven by a 22-year-old woman from Tampa, was going northbound when she failed to negotiate the curve of the ramp, resulting in the car departing the roadway and overturning twice, officials say.
The driver, along with her three-year-old son and five-year-old nephew, were ejected from the car and suffered serious injuries.
FHP is currently investigating the incident.
"There's really not a day that you get away from the reality that we lost our son in the war"
On Sunday, dozens of people attended the 21st Annual Clearwater Honor Fest at the Florida Veterans Memorial Plaza to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.