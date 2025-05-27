Watch Now
Mother and 2 small children thrown from car in serious crash on I-75

TAMPA, Fla. — According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), at around 3:17 p.m., a serious injury crash happened on the I-75 entrance ramp from Fowler Avenue.

A Toyota Camry, driven by a 22-year-old woman from Tampa, was going northbound when she failed to negotiate the curve of the ramp, resulting in the car departing the roadway and overturning twice, officials say.

The driver, along with her three-year-old son and five-year-old nephew, were ejected from the car and suffered serious injuries.

FHP is currently investigating the incident.

