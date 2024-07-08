2nd investigation launched after 79-year-old inmate dies in Tampa jail: HCSO

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are investigating after a 79-year-old inmate died in a Tampa jail on Sunday evening.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said the man was found unresponsive by detention staff around 11:30 p.m. on July 7 at the Faulkenburg Road Jail.

The inmate was taken to Brandon Regional Hospital after medical staff attempted to revive him at the jail. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to HCSO.

Deputies said the inmate had congestive heart failure and other health issues. He was waiting for a transfer to the Florida State Hospital.

The identity of the inmate will be released once his next of kin is notified.

This is the second inmate death investigation at the Faulkenburg Road Jail this week. There is no indication that the deaths are related.