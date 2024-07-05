Watch Now
Inmate dies in Tampa jail, prompting investigation: HCSO

Posted at 1:59 PM, Jul 05, 2024

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are investigating after an inmate was found dead at a Tampa jail on July 4.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, staff found the inmate unresponsive around 8:30 p.m. at the Faulkenburg Road Jail.

The inmate was then taken to Brandon Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

From the initial investigation, HCSO said that they believed the inmate died as a result of a medical incident.

HCSO did not release the inmate's name but said they would provide it once the next of kin is notified. This is still an ongoing investigation.

