Concert lineup announced for 2022 Florida Strawberry Festival

The Florida Strawberry Festival has released its lineup of headline entertainment artists performing on the Wish Farms Soundstage at the 2022 event.
Thursday, March 3
10:30 a.m. - Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra
3:30 p.m. - The Oak Ridge Boys
7:30 p.m. - Lady A
Friday, March 4
3:30 p.m. - The Beach Boys
7:30 p.m. - Boyz II Men
Saturday, March 5
3:30 p.m.- Home Free
7:30 p.m. - LAUREN DAIGLE
Sunday, March 6
3:30 p.m. - CHICKS WITH HITS Featuring TERRI CLARK, PAM TILLIS and SUZY BOGGUSS
7:30 p.m. - Sammy Hagar & The Circle
Monday, March 7
3:30 p.m. - John Anderson
7:30 p.m. - KENZIE WHEELER
Tuesday, March 8
3:30 p.m. - Ricky Nelson Remembered Starring Matthew & Gunnar Nelson
7:30 p.m. - ZACH WILLIAMS
Wednesday, March 9
3:30 p.m. - Lee Greenwood
7:30 p.m. - JAKE OWEN
Thursday, March 10
10:30 a.m. - The Lettermen
3:30 p.m. - The Drifters, Cornell Gunter’s Coasters & The Platters
7:30 p.m. - TESLA
Friday, March 11
3:30 p.m. - Gene Watson
7:30 p.m. - COLE SWINDELL
Saturday, March 12
3:30 p.m. - Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots
7:30 p.m. - Nelly
Sunday, March 13
3:30 p.m. - THE BELLAMY BROTHERS
7:30 p.m. - SAM HUNT
Advance tickets for admission and for headline entertainment shows will go on sale Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 at 8 a.m. and can be purchased online HERE, at the Amscot Main Ticket Office located at 2209 W. Oak Avenue in Plant City and by phone at 813-754-1996.
“The theme of this year’s festival is ‘We’re #1 For FUN!’ with a strong emphasis on bringing folks back together to celebrate fairs and festivals like ours. It’s a time-honored tradition and, in my opinion, one of America’s favorite past times, we’re #1!” said Florida Strawberry Festival President Paul Davis.
The 87th Annual Florida Strawberry Festival will take place March 3-13.
Beginning in January, specials, discounts and free entertainment will be announced HERE.