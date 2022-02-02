Discounted 2022 Florida Strawberry Festival tickets go on sale Thursday at Publix

Discounted admission tickets to the 2022 Florida Strawberry Festival will go on sale on Thursday at participating Publix supermarket stores.

The discounted tickets, which will give you admission into the 2022 Florida Strawberry Festival between March 3 and March 13 at the festival grounds in Plant City, will be sold at the following rates:

Adults: $8

Kids (6-12): $4

Kids (5-under): free with paying adult admission

These ticket rates will save you 20% off tickets sold at the festival gates.

“We pride ourselves on creating a family-friendly event,” said Florida Strawberry Festival President Paul Davis. “We hope this discount offer will allow even more families to enjoy our 11-day event.”

To buy your discounted admission tickets just visit the customer service desk at a participating Publix near you from Feb. 3 through March 13.

To see the list of participating stores, click here.

