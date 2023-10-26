Search underway for drivers after 2 hit-and-runs in Ybor City in 2 weeks

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Tampa Police are searching for two drivers in separate hit-and-runs in Ybor City that happened in a two-week time span and just a half mile apart.

In one of the hit-and-runs, a 57-year-old bicyclist was killed. In the other, a 25-year-old on a scooter was injured. Both were caught on video.

The latest crash happened in the 1900 block of East 21st Street in Ybor City. Darrell Lawson was riding a bike when he was hit near the intersection of North 19th Street.

“My husband was very well loved, and I feel like this is a bad nightmare," Valerie Miller Lawson said.

She said this is a nightmare she can't wake up from. Now, her focus is on justice.

"From the depths of my soul, whoever you are — turn yourself in, 'cause hell has no fury like mine," Lawson said.

Police believe the car that hit him could be a light blue, gray or silver sedan.

As Lawson begs detectives to find the person responsible for killing her husband, TPD is still searching for the person who hit a man on a motorscooter and drove away two weeks ago in Ybor City.

The suspect vehicle in that case is described as a possibly gold Toyota RAV 4. Police say the driver is a woman.

Lawson said her husband was an incredible man who was loved by everyone in the neighborhood. There were a lot of tears as she grappled with the fact that Mr. Lawson was gone and the person responsible for his death drove away.

ABC Action News went door to door with her, looking for security camera footage. She said she's turning the anger into focus to try and find who is responsible.

“Like I said it once, and I will say it again, hell has no fury or rage like mine. I'm coming,” Lawson said.

If you have any information, contact Tampa Police at 813-231-6130 or contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-TIPS (8477).