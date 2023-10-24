Police still searching for hit-and-run driver who dragged man across road

TAMPA, Fla. — Police are still searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck a man riding a motor scooter on a Tampa street last Thursday.

The Tampa Police Department said the victim, Jonathan Fitzcharles, 25, was hit around 4:41 p.m. on Oct. 12 in the area of North 15th Street and East 26th Avenue in front of Ybor Grocery.

The suspect initially got out of the vehicle before driving away and headed east on East 26th Avenue at a "high rate of speed."

Officials believe the suspect vehicle is a gold Toyota RAV4. They described its driver as a Black female who is around 5'6" and 160 pounds with long black braids. She was wearing a black t-shirt with white writing and blue jeans.

Fitzcharles said he was going down the road when a driver appeared to roll through a stop sign, then hit and drag him. He was then taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He is now at home recovering.

"She put it in reverse just to get off of my body when she drove off, so that was when I got the most clarity of the car where I could see the car as she started to back up and drive off," he said. "I was laying on the ground face first, and I was just saying goodbyes like I thought that was it."

Fitzcharles showed some of his injuries, which he said range from a dislocated shoulder to a broken hip and road rash all over his body.

Anyone with information should call Tampa Police at 813-231-6130 or contact Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay.