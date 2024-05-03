Watch Now
Tampa police continue to look for suspect that shot and killed 2 people near Nebraska Ave in Tampa

Raw video from the scene where 2 people were killed in a shooting on Nebraska Avenue in Tampa on Friday, 5/3/24.
Deadly Tampa shooting scene on 5/3/24
Posted at 11:25 AM, May 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-03 13:53:33-04

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department said two people are dead after a shooting on Nebraska Avenue in Tampa late Friday morning.

According to police, the shooting happened near Nebraska Avenue and 26th Avenue on a road behind the location. Police got a "shot spotter" alert, which is a technology that alerts police when a shot has been fired, at about 10 a.m. Police got to the location about two minutes later according to TPD. Officers and that saw they shooting attempted to save the two victims, one man and one woman, but they both died from injuries.

According to TPD, police have not identified a suspect and continue to talk to witnesses and look for video of the shooting. At this point, they do not think there is a threat to the community.

Nebraska Ave is closed between Plymouth and 26th Avenue while police investigate.

This is a Breaking News story. ABC Action News will provide updates as they become available.

