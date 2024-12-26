2 dead in multi-vehicle crash in Riverview on Christmas Day

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — Two people were killed in a three-car collision on the evening of Christmas Day in Riverview.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a Hyundai Sonata was driving west on Ambleside Boulevard when it drove into the path of a Kia Optima that was going northbound on U.S. 301.

After the initial crash, the Sonata spun and hit a GMC Acadia driving south on U.S. 301.

The Florida Highway Patrol said two Palm Harbor women in the back seat of the Sonata died as a result of the crash. The driver of the Sonata, an 87-year-old Palm Harbor man, suffered minor injuries in the crashes.

The drivers and passengers in the other cars had minor injuries or were not injured.