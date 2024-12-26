Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

2 dead in multi-vehicle crash in Riverview on Christmas Day

sheriffs-line-police-tape-crime-scene-generic.png
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTS
sheriffs-line-police-tape-crime-scene-generic.png
Posted
and last updated

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — Two people were killed in a three-car collision on the evening of Christmas Day in Riverview.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a Hyundai Sonata was driving west on Ambleside Boulevard when it drove into the path of a Kia Optima that was going northbound on U.S. 301.

After the initial crash, the Sonata spun and hit a GMC Acadia driving south on U.S. 301.

The Florida Highway Patrol said two Palm Harbor women in the back seat of the Sonata died as a result of the crash. The driver of the Sonata, an 87-year-old Palm Harbor man, suffered minor injuries in the crashes.

The drivers and passengers in the other cars had minor injuries or were not injured.

Florida unlicensed contractor faces a bond normally reserved for murderers and violent criminals.

Florida unlicensed contractor faces a bond normally reserved for murderers and violent criminals

Latest Hillsborough County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.