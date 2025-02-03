2 arrested after woman fires gun off apartment balcony in Town 'N' Country

TOWN 'N' COUNTRY, Fla. — Deputies arrested two people after a woman reportedly fired a gun off of an apartment balcony in Town 'N' Country early Sunday morning.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said deputies were dispatched to the 5800 block of Memorial Highway around 3:46 a.m. when they received 911 calls about gunfire in the area. Deputies then knocked on the door of the apartment where neighbors thought they heard the gunshots, but no one answered.

Since deputies believed children were inside, they breached the door and found a man, two women and two children unharmed inside.

While on the scene, a neighbor nearby reported a bullet hole in their window, which traveled through their living room wall before it came to a stop. HCSO said there was a man and a 1-year-old inside the apartment when the bullet entered.

After obtaining a search warrant for the apartment where the shots were fired, deputies found shell casings and two guns hidden underneath the bathroom vanity. Deputies learned that Faith Thomas, 26, and Donald Roberts, 28, were involved in a domestic violence incident during an investigation.

Thomas allegedly admitted to firing the gun off the balcony in an attempt to get Roberts to leave.

Roberts was arrested and charged with Battery, while Thomas was arrested and charged with shooting at, within or into a building and discharge firearm in public or residential property.