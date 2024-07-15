2-alarm fire at Mexican grocery store leaves 1 dead: HCFR

DOVER, Fla. — A two-alarm structure fire at a Mexican grocery store in Dover on Sunday afternoon left one person dead, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue (HCFR)

Fire officials began receiving calls at 4:45 p.m. on Sunday from people reporting fire and smoke in the store, located at 3223 Sydney Dover Road.

Upon arrival, HCFR crews saw the store fully engulfed in flames.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

Firefighters then initiated a defensive attack, battling the blaze from outside the structure.

Once firefighters could safely enter the building, they discovered and removed a person who had died due to the conditions caused by the fire.

Authorities said there have been no injuries to first responders.