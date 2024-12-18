Watch Now
2,500 Tampa area kids get gifts from the Salvation Army's Angle Tree, record for the program

Angle Tree toy pickup
Angle Tree toy pickup
TAMPA, Fla — There are going to be a lot of happy kids across Tampa on Christmas morning, thanks to all the people who donated to the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program.

“Very, very big thank you,” said Reba Yarwood.

We ran into Yarwood while she was in line at the Salvation Army Wednesday morning. She and hundreds of other parents were there to pick up the gifts donated to her family.

“We’re very appreciative,” she said. It’s a very nice gesture, and we’re all thankful.”

This is a huge year, according to area commander Maj. Mark Woodcock. This year 2,500 kids across Tampa are getting donations, more than ever before.

“What’s different about this year, a lot of these families were impacted by the hurricanes,” Maj. Woodcock said. “Some had significant damage to their homes. Other maybe just lost electricity, but they lost all of their food and everything.”

He got a bit choked up talking about the people who donated and some who volunteered. He said many of them still trying to get their lives back in order, but they showed up for the community.

“We had some concern, would some of our donors pull back because they were affected. And you know what, it never happened.”

The Salvation Army’s toy distribution is going on Wednesday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. It’s by appointment only.

