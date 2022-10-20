19-year-old killed in Tampa shooting; 3rd recent shooting involving teenagers

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police said a 19-year-old was killed in a shooting on Wednesday night, which marks the third recent shooting in Tampa that involved teenagers.

TPD said officers responded to a shots-fired call in the area of 37th St / Wilder late on Wednesday. The victim was found with gunshot wounds to his upper body.

Police said the teenager was taken to Tampa General Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Homicide detectives are investigating, TPD said. No information has been released on a suspect at this time.

On Wednesday, TPD announced another shooting that resulted in the death of a 16-year-old in a McDonald's parking lot. The suspects in that shooting are still wanted.

In another separate shooting, a 16-year-old was arrested after he shot a 17-year-old in her back on October 14. She suffered critical injuries but survived, police said.

That teenager is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, second-degree attempted murder with a firearm, and aggravated battery with great bodily harm.