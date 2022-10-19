1 killed in shooting at Tampa McDonald's, police say

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police are investigating after one person was killed in a shooting at a McDonald's on Tuesday night.

TPD said the victim is a juvenile but did not provide any other information.

Officers responded to the scene on 4009 N. Armenia Ave. around 8:50 p.m. and found the victim shot once in the chest. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

TPD said homicide detectives are investigating.

No other information has been released at this time.

