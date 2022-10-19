Watch Now
1 killed in shooting at Tampa McDonald's, police say

Tampa Police are investigating two recent shootings, both involving juveniles. One shooting happened Tuesday night at a McDonald's and involved the death of a juvenile. The other took place on October 14, and TPD announced an arrest on Tuesday night. That shooting critically injured a 17-year-old girl.
TAMPA, Fla.  — Tampa Police are investigating after one person was killed in a shooting at a McDonald's on Tuesday night.

TPD said the victim is a juvenile but did not provide any other information.

Officers responded to the scene on 4009 N. Armenia Ave. around 8:50 p.m. and found the victim shot once in the chest. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

TPD said homicide detectives are investigating.

No other information has been released at this time.

