16-year-old arrested for shooting at Tampa apartment complex

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police announced late Tuesday night that a 16-year-old was arrested in relation to a shooting on October 14.

TPD said the teenager, who ABC Action News is not naming, shot at a 17-year-old girl after she took part in a pre-planned fight with another girl.

The victim was in critical condition but survived her injuries.

Police said officers were called to the scene at an apartment complex around 8:40 a.m., shortly after the two girls took part in the planned fight.

When the fight was over, police said the suspect fired one shot at the victim as she walked away. The victim was struck in the back.

The suspect, who was wearing a ski mask at the time of the shooting, is related to the other girl who took part in the fight, TPD said.

According to a press release, the suspect confessed to the shooting on Tuesday night when police spoke to him. He's charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, second-degree attempted murder with a firearm, and aggravated battery with great bodily harm.

Police said a shell casing found at the scene matched a small black 9mm semi-automatic handgun found at the suspect's home.

TPD said witnesses at the scene of the shooting told officers the fight stemmed from an argument between the victim and suspect. TPD said the suspect was accused of buying marijuana from the victim with a fake $100 bill on a separate occasion.

TPD said the day before the shooting, the victim and another person confronted the suspect over the fake money and also engaged in a fight with him. After that fight, TPD said a teenage girl related to the suspect asked the victim to meet the next day to fight, which is the fight that took place right before the shooting.