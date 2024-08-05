18-wheeler falls into Tampa Bypass Canal

TAMPA, Fla. — Officials are working to gain access to the submerged cab of an 18-wheeler that fell into a Tampa Bypass Canal early Monday morning.

The Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said they received a call around 2:35 a.m. reporting that the 18-wheeler traveling south on I-75 near MM 263 in Tampa lost control and went off the road.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

When crews arrived, they found the truck teetering on the guard rail, with the cab still out of the water. But after around 15 minutes, the front cab became submerged.

HCFR said multiple units are on the scene and actively working to access the cab. They added that "the number of patients and their injuries are currently unknown."