16-year-old grazed in the head by bullet during dispute at Tampa apartments: TPD

TAMPA, Fla. — A teenager was grazed in the head by a bullet during a shooting at a Tampa apartment complex on Monday.

The Tampa Police Department said the shooting occurred when a group of teenagers got into a dispute at the Brandywine Apartments on North 40th Street.

When the dispute escalated, police said shots were fired, grazing a 16-year-old boy in the head. Police said the boy ran to Williams Park, where his family members were.

The boy was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police are still actively investigating the incident and trying to find all parties involved.