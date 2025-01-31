$15 million grant provides array of help for Tampa's University Area

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) — Marcus Quash has felt an overwhelming sense of community since moving to the University Area a little over a year ago.

"I see that this community is very loving. It's very built on basics of a family. We're all here to support each other," he said.

News of a $15 million investment into his neighborhood comes as a pleasant surprise.

"It's going to continue to build this community. Because look how we started from where we were before, before we didn't have a park, we didn't have all these resources before," he said.

The University Area Community Development Corporation (CDC), in collaboration with the University of South Florida (USF) and Hillsborough County, received a $14.9 million grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) under the Community Change initiative.

Dr. Sarah Combs, the CEO of the University Area CDC, has plans to stretch that money across multiple needs.

A new Economic Development Center is planned for the UACDC’s Cultural Campus.

That center will serve as a hub for workforce development and small business incubation.

"It's going to be an opportunity for residents to really be able to connect in economic drivers, where we're going to be working with small businesses. We're going to also have incubation io be able to really develop those ideas and those business strategies," Dr. Combs said.

It will also include healthcare services.

"One of the things we heard from residents was being able to have access to care in a walkable way," she added. "Being able to be able to walk to see a doctor, be able to walk to get your medication was something that the community raised as a concern, and so that's why it'll be a critical asset at the Economic Development Center in the heart of the community."

The grant also funds additional initiatives, including:

Brownfields Redevelopment: revitalizing contaminated properties and creating spaces that empower the community.

Green Infrastructure Solutions: implementing bioswales, rain gardens, and advanced stormwater management systems to reduce flooding and improve water quality.

Improved Water Access: expanding centralized water and sewer services to underserved homes, addressing critical environmental and health needs.

Help when it comes to water is especially appealing after Hurricane Milton.

"A lot of people were struggling," Quash said.

"Hurricane Milton hit this community very, very hard, and we're still recovering from it. So to be able to get this funding from the EPA to address stormwater issues in the community is going to be just so beneficial," Dr. Combs added.

University Area CDC has organized three community meetings for the public to discuss the grant and funding: Thursday, Feb. 27, Wednesday, May 28, and Wednesday, Aug. 27. Each session will be from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Harvest Hope Park, 13704 N 20th St, Tampa.