14-year-old charged in Ybor City shooting to remain in jail until trial

TAMPA, Fla. — A judge ruled Tuesday that the 14-year-old charged with killing 20-year-old Harrison Boonstoppel during the mass shooting in Ybor City on Oct. 29 will remain behind bars as he awaits trial.

The State Attorney’s Office argued that he remains a danger to the community, and the judge agreed he should not be released from jail before facing a jury.

The 14-year-old opened fire on the 1600 block of East 7th Avenue while hundreds of people gathered during Halloween festivities. The defendant fled to West Palm Beach following the shooting, where he was arrested weeks later.

The lead detective in the case testified that the 14-year-old can be seen on surveillance video firing a gun in Ybor City toward crowds of people.

The judge also watched video of the 14-year-old during police questioning as he apologized for firing the gun that killed Boonstoppel.

Boonstoppel was one of the two killed in the late-night shooting. 14-year-old Elijah Wilson also died.