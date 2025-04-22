13-year-old student arrested at Webb Middle School for bringing knife to campus: HCSO

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — HCSO said they arrested a 13-year-old student at Webb Middle School after he brought a knife on school grounds.
School administrators said they received a tip that a student was possibly in possession of a weapon. HCSO said the administration conducted a search, and a switchblade-style knife was found in a 13-year-old's backpack.
The teen admitted to bringing the knife to school and was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon on school property.
