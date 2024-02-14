11-year-old shot while standing on front porch of Tampa apartment: Police

TAMPA, Fla. — Police are asking for help from the public after an 11-year-old boy was shot while standing on the front porch of a Tampa apartment on Sunday night.

The Tampa Police Department said around 10:17 p.m. on Feb. 11, the victim was standing on his porch in the C. Blythe Andrews Apartments on East Osborne Avenue when he was shot by an unknown suspect.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

"Our thoughts are with this family as this senseless act has left an innocent child in our community injured," said Chief Lee Bercaw. "Our officers are committed to identifying the person responsible and holding this individual accountable. I believe that with the assistance of our community, we can bring this family the justice they deserve."

Anyone with information should contact the Tampa Police Department directly or Crimestoppers at 800-873-TIPS (8477) or via Tip411.