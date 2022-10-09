1 dead, 6 injured after shooting in Tampa: TPD

TAMPA, Fla. — One person died, and six more were injured after a shooting in Tampa early Sunday morning, Tampa Police Department (TPD) said.

TPD stated that just before 3:00 a.m., they responded to a report of shots fired by the LIT Cigar & Martini Lounge on North Franklin Street. When officers arrived, they found one man who had already passed away from an apparent gunshot wound.

There were also six more victims with non-life-threatening injuries. The four men and two women were transported to nearby hospitals.

An investigation found that two large parties got into a verbal altercation inside the cocktail bar.

After both parties were escorted outside, the altercation escalated, and one suspect allegedly went to a car to retrieve a gun and fired multiple shots after.

Detectives are working to develop leads with witnesses at the scene. No arrests have been made yet.

"This is senseless violence. There's no reason why anyone should lose their life over a fight at a bar," Chief Mary O'Connor said.

This is the third shooting that has occurred in Tampa in less than a week after a family of five was targeted in a random attack on Wednesday, and another man was fatally shot on Friday.