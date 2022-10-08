Watch Now
HCSO investigates shooting in Tampa that left 1 person dead

Posted at 9:04 PM, Oct 07, 2022
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said they are investigating a shooting in Tampa Friday night.

Deputies said they responded to a complaint of a shooting in the 3700 block of Coral Drive on Friday, just before 5 p.m.

When deputies got to the location, they discovered a person who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

According to HCSO, the victim was taken to a nearby hospital by Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, where the victim eventually passed away due to their injuries .

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said there is no danger to the public at this moment because a person of interest has been found.

If you have any information, call the HCSO at (813) 247-8200.

