Sebring bank shooter sentenced to death for murders of 5 people in 2019

SEBRING, Fla. — A Highlands County judge has sentenced Zephen Xaver to death for the shooting deaths of five people inside a Suntrust Bank in 2019 in Sebring.

This comes after a jury recommended the death penalty earlier in 2024. In Xaver's case, on all counts, the jury split by a 9-3 vote on recommending the death penalty.

Earlier this year, jurors heard closing arguments from lawyers on both sides, starting with the state.

“They were under his control for his enjoyment as he shot each one, and as he shot each one, they cried and said, 'Why?' and he continued to shoot,” said prosecutor Bonde Johnson.

The case dates back to Jan. 23, 2019. That's when Xaver opened fire inside a Sebring bank, killing four employees and one customer. The victims were Cynthia Watson, 65, Marisol Lopez, 55, Ana Piñon-Williams, 38, Jessica Montague, 31, and Debra Cook, 54.

The prosecutor told the jury Xaver had been planning the murders for years.

“He said quote, 'I can't help what I love and I love seeing death and destruction.' That is what's in the mind of this defendant. That is heinous, atrocious and cruel,” said Johnson.

Xaver's defense attorney, Jane McNeill, told jurors that the state had only shown them one part of Xaver and reduced him to his worst act.

“It’s easier to label Zephen than to accept who he is: a broken, brain damaged, mentally ill person,” said McNeill.

Families of the victims sat in the courtroom, listening to details of their loved one’s final moments.

“Just a mix of emotions. Whatever the verdict is, whatever they decide, it’s not going to bring my sister back. It's not going to change anything,” said Blanca Piñon.

The husband of Marisol Lopez said after five long years, he is ready to move on with this chapter of his life.

"I feel some type of closure right now. The verdict won't bring her back. That's the main thing. At least I have some closure in my heart right now. Now is the next step of my life," Lopez said.

Xaver was a former prison guard trainee with the Avon Park Correctional Institution from Nov. 2, 2019, to Jan. 9, 2019, when he resigned.

On March 14, 2023, Xaver changed his original plea of not guilty to guilty.

The sentencing phase lasted over two weeks. Jurors heard impact statements from family members of the victims. Jurors had the choice of life without parole or the death penalty.