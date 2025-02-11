Watch Now
70-year-old arrested for murder after shooting housemate: HCSO

LAKE PLACID, Fla. — An elderly man was arrested for murder after police said he shot his housemate to death on Monday night.

The Highlands County Sheriff's Office said they were called to a home on Sarasota Street in Lake Placid around 5 p.m. about the shooting. When deputies arrived, they found the victim dead in the front yard, along with 70-year-old Rosalio Astorga Sanchez, who admitted to being the shooter.

According to deputies, Sanchez said he was angry that the 40-year-old victim beat up another man who lived in the home. When the man who was beaten up fled the home, Sanchez went inside, grabbed a pistol, walked back out and shot the victim.

Sanchez was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. There is no other information available at this time.


