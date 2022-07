The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is investigating after a 13-year-old girl was bitten by an alligator near a Hardee County boat ramp on Sunday.

FWC said it was called to the scene near the Gardner Boat Ramp in Zolfo Springs at 2:30 p.m.

The teenager was taken to the hospital with injuries but is stable, FWC said. A contracted nuisance alligator trapper was dispatched to the scene.

No other information has been released at this time.

