Man killed in suspected gator attack at John S. Taylor Park in Largo

LARGO, Fla. — A possible attack by a gator is believed to have killed a man in Largo Tuesday morning, according to the Largo Police Department.

Largo PD said they believe the 47-year-old man, whose identity has not been released, was looking for frisbees in the water at John S. Taylor Park when the possible gator attack occurred.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) along with a trapper responded to Taylor Lake.

"A contracted nuisance alligator trapper is working to remove a nearby alligator and efforts will be made to determine if it was involved in this situation," FWC said.

At this time, residents and visitors are being asked to avoid the area.

They're also being reminded that, as posted on the signs nearby, you should not go swimming or near the lake at any time.

According to the FWC, Florida has not had a deadly gator attack since 2019.

Since FWC started tracking gator attacks in 1948, there have only been 26 deadly attacks in Florida. Over the last 10 years, the state has averaged eight unprovoked bites per year that are serious enough to require medical attention.

According to FWC, the likelihood of being seriously injured during an unprovoked alligator incident in Florida is roughly one in 3.1 million.

In 2018, a 35-year-old man was bitten by an alligator while playing disc golf in Clearwater. In that incident, the man was trying to retrieve a disc from a pond at Cliff Stephens Park when he was bitten on the arm.

If you encounter an alligator that is believed to pose a threat to people, pets or property, call the FWC’s Nuisance Alligator Hotline, toll‐free at 1‐866‐FWC‐GATOR (392‐4286). The FWC’s Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program (SNAP) uses contracted nuisance alligator trappers throughout the state to remove alligators 4 feet in length or greater that are believed to pose a threat.

Alligators are more active during their mating season, which lasts from April to June.

