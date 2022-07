MYAKKA CITY, Fla. — Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation said a man was sent to the hospital after being attacked by an alligator in Myakka City Wednesday evening.

The FWC said the man was bitten near Lake Manatee Fish Camp in Manatee County. Authorities said the man was transported to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries to his arm.

An FWC contracted alligator trapper was sent to the scene. FWC is currently investigating the incident.