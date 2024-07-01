Woman charged with DUI after crashing into Spring Hill home, FHP said

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla — A woman was charged with DUI after she crashed into a home in Spring Hill, resulting in over $10,000 in damage, the Florida Highway Patrol said Monday.
According to FHP, a 29-year-old woman was driving on Spring Hill Drive around 10 p.m. Sunday when she lost control of her vehicle. The car then crashed into a home on the 1300 block of Autumn Road.
The driver claimed that a vehicle pulled in front of her before striking the house. FHP said the driver refused a field sobriety test and admitted to drinking earlier.
Two people were in the home at the time of the crash.
FHP arrested the woman for DUI.
