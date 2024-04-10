Viewers voice concerns over Hernando Sheriff's surveillance cameras

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Since cameras have been installed around Hernando County, people have been asking questions such as who installed them and what they are being used for.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said that, according to state law, they are exempt from having to release information on surveillance techniques.

They did send us an email from Sheriff Al Nienhuis to other high-ranking members of the Sheriff’s Office and county government. The entire email was redacted.

Hernando County resident Joseph Puglia, a retired New York City police officer, wants to know more.

“Being former law enforcement, I certainly understand the ability to conduct investigations and so on. But the fact that we didn’t know that they were here is a bit concerning,” said Puglia.

He’s not alone.

Several ABC Action News viewers sent me emails after the story aired.

One wrote to me: "I find it ironic that these cameras are being put up in Hernando County and yet the Sheriff's Department has refused to wear body cameras.

Claiming "they are not in the budget", but surveillance cameras are? What are they hiding?"

A viewer named Christoper emailed County Commissioners looking for answers and he sent me these responses from three commissioners who they themselves don’t seem to know much about the cameras.

Another viewer told me he's seen them around Pinellas County as well and is concerned with his privacy and freedoms.

We do know the cameras are made by Flock, which touts them as a tool to help law enforcement by reading and recording license plates.

Some law enforcement agencies in other cities are open to talking about the cameras and their use.

The West Chester Police Chief talked to our Scripps station in Cincinnati about the more than 32 Flock cameras they are using.

"These cameras don't track you. They don't run your plate. All it does is capture the image of your plate for law enforcement to follow up on,” said West Chester Police Chief Joel Herzog.

The system is able to send police instant alerts when cameras identify plates that match those of interest.

"We had a critical missing subject about six months ago that was located in the Toledo area, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol was able to stop that car because of our Flock entry and Flock partnership we have around the state with other agencies to make those alerts," Herzog said.

I reached out again to the Hernando Sheriff’s Office to see if they wanted to give citizens an idea of how they are using the cameras, but I was only told the Sheriff wasn’t available today.

Both the Hillsborough and Pinellas Sheriff’s office tell us they do use the Flock cameras.

HCSO said they have more than 40 cameras around Hillsborough County.

The technology is used for investigations, including locating missing persons, stolen vehicles, stolen license plates, and subjects with outstanding warrants.

"With these cameras strategically placed across Hillsborough County, we have enhanced our capabilities in various investigations, from locating missing persons to arresting individuals with outstanding warrants," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "By harnessing technology available to us, we're able to make our community safer to work, live, and raise a family."

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said they “utilize Flock cameras as an investigative tool, for example, to locate missing/endangered individuals, during natural disasters, and to recover stolen vehicles.”