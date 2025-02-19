Victim dies in Citrus County house fire

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — A house fire in Citrus County left one person dead late Tuesday night.

Citrus County Fire Rescue said units were dispatched to a reported structure fire in the Sugarmill Woods community around 11:19 p.m. When they arrived, they found a home with flames erupting from most of the structure.

The fire was so intense it prevented firefighters from getting inside.

As firefighters continued to work the fire, they found the home was completely engulfed in flames and that the roof had collapsed.

Crews then removed the garage door, which revealed a vehicle inside and raised concerns about people inside the home. Once conditions allowed for it, a primary search was conducted, but no one was found.

Later, after a second search, crews found the victim dead inside the home. The victim's identity is being withheld until next of kin are notified.

The fire was fully extinguished around 3:29 a.m.

The Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office, Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, and Medical Examiner were notified and are investigating the cause of the fire, which is still undetermined.