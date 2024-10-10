Tree falls on driver's car during Hurricane Milton, killing him: FHP

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — A man is dead after a tree fell on his car while he was driving during Hurricane Milton early Thursday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 46-year-old man was driving a Ford Taurus east on East Parsons Point Road around 1:30 a.m.

A falling tree then collided with the car, killing the man at the scene of the crash.

There are no other details available at this time.