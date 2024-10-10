Tree falls on driver's car during Hurricane Milton, killing him: FHP

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — A man is dead after a tree fell on his car while he was driving during Hurricane Milton early Thursday morning.
The Florida Highway Patrol said the 46-year-old man was driving a Ford Taurus east on East Parsons Point Road around 1:30 a.m.
A falling tree then collided with the car, killing the man at the scene of the crash.
There are no other details available at this time.
First responders started before the sun came up to conduct water rescues following Hurricane Milton's landfall.
