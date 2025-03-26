Tractor-trailer fire causes major smoke near I-75

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Drivers in Hernando County may see a large amount of smoke on their way to work this morning.
Hernando County Fire Rescue said they're currently at the scene of a tractor-trailer fire on I-75 SB, which broke out early Wednesday morning.
One lane is blocked while officials investigate.
HCFR said smoke conditions are present throughout the area, so motorists should drive with caution.
After a spike in local cases, veterinarian Dr. Melanie Bizzarro is warning pet owners about a bacterial infection called leptospirosis.
Veterinarian warns dog owners about leptospirosis after cases reported in Hillsborough and Pinellas