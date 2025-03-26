Watch Now
Tractor-trailer fire causes major smoke near I-75

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Drivers in Hernando County may see a large amount of smoke on their way to work this morning.

Hernando County Fire Rescue said they're currently at the scene of a tractor-trailer fire on I-75 SB, which broke out early Wednesday morning.

One lane is blocked while officials investigate.

HCFR said smoke conditions are present throughout the area, so motorists should drive with caution.

