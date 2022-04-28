SUV strikes pedestrian, crashes into Hernando County home

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Hernando County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) was on the scene of a SUV versus house incident near Spring Hill Drive. The driver struck a pedestrian and then crashed into the house around 1 p.m. Thursday.

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) confirmed the driver of the SUV left the roadway for an unknown reason. Both the driver and the person struck were transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Action Air 1 captured officers assisting at the scene and showed significant damage to the house. In a Facebook post, HCSO announced the closure of multiple lanes of Spring Hill Drive and surrounding streets as officers investigated the matter.

A tow truck was seen removing the car from the property. FHP is continuing the investigation

