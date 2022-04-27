Watch
Tampa police investigating deadly shooting

Posted at 10:55 PM, Apr 26, 2022
TAMPA, Fla. — According to a release from the Tampa Police Department (TPD), a person is dead following a shooting in the 15000 block of Bruce B. Downs Boulevard.

Responding officers arrived to the scene just after 7 p.m. Upon arrival, police located a person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

TPD said the shooter remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Further information on the shooting will be released as more details emerge. The victim has yet to be identified.

