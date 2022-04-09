CAR SPLITS IN HALF AFTER SLAMMING INTO A TREE Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla — A 47-year old Lakeland man has died after his Audi hit a tree splitting the vehicle in half according to Florida Highway Patrol.
The driver was traveling northbound early Saturday morning on State Road 549 just north of South Lake Silver drive when the driver lost control of his car FHP said. The driver died at the scene according to troopers.
