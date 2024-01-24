Watch Now
NewsCitrus, Hernando County

Actions

SUV collides with tractor-trailer, leaving 1 dead, 1 injured in Hernando County

Generic: Day Police Lights
Michael Woodward/WTKR
File: Police Lights
Generic: Day Police Lights
Posted at 8:36 AM, Jan 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-24 08:36:50-05

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — One person is dead, and another is injured after an SUV collided with a tractor-trailer in Hernando County Tuesday night.

The Florida Highway Patrol said around 8:30 p.m., a Chevy HHR was traveling west on State Road 50 when its driver, a 29-year-old Dade City man, lost control for unknown reasons near Hartness Drive. It then crossed the median and entered the eastbound lanes before colliding head-on with the tractor-trailer.

The Chevy's driver passed away at the scene. FHP said he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The tractor-trailer's driver, a 45-year-old Plant City man, suffered minor injuries.

More Hernando and Citrus County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.