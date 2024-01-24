SUV collides with tractor-trailer, leaving 1 dead, 1 injured in Hernando County

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — One person is dead, and another is injured after an SUV collided with a tractor-trailer in Hernando County Tuesday night.

The Florida Highway Patrol said around 8:30 p.m., a Chevy HHR was traveling west on State Road 50 when its driver, a 29-year-old Dade City man, lost control for unknown reasons near Hartness Drive. It then crossed the median and entered the eastbound lanes before colliding head-on with the tractor-trailer.

The Chevy's driver passed away at the scene. FHP said he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The tractor-trailer's driver, a 45-year-old Plant City man, suffered minor injuries.