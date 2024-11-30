Spring Hill man killed in head-on Hernando County crash: FHP

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A Spring Hill man was killed in a head-on Hernando County crash on Friday after one driver entered the oncoming lane, authorities said.

A Nissan Altima, driven by a 19-year-old Spring Hill man, was traveling westbound on Northcliffe Boulevard at about 9:45 p.m.

The second vehicle, a Chevy Malibu, driven by a 61-year-old Spring Hill woman, was eastbound on Northcliff Boulevard.

According to A Florida Highway Patrol report, for an unknown reason, the Altima drifted across the roadway, east of Merchant Avenue, and into the path of the Malibu.

The two vehicles then collided head-on, causing serious injuries to both drivers, the report stated.

A passenger traveling in the Malibu, a 35-year-old Spring Hill man, was also seriously injured during the collision.

All three were taken to an area hospital where the passenger was later pronounced dead.

