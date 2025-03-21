Watch Now
Wanted suspect injured during deputy-involved shooting in parking lot of Brooksville Publix

Hernando Sheriff Al Nienhius gives update on deputy involved shooting
BROOKSVILLE, Fla — A wanted suspect was shot by a Hernando County Sheriff's Office deputy when law enforcement tried to arrest him in the parking lot of a Publix in Brooksville.

Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis said that the shooting happened in the Publix parking lot near the Anytime Fitness at 19390 Cortez Boulevard.

HCSO said the shooting incident involved a wanted suspect who allegedly was approached by law enforcement and shot at a deputy. The deputy returned fire, and the suspect ran before being caught and arrested.

The suspect was taken to a nearby local hospital, according to Sheriff Niehhuis. No deputies were injured.

