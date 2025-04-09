'Remain indoors': Deputies searching for suspect in shooting near Weeki Wachee

WEEKI WACHEE, Fla. — Residents are asked to remain inside as Hernando deputies search for a suspect or suspects involved in a shooting investigation.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said there is an increased law enforcement presence around Gennesee Drive in Weeki Wachee due to the investigation.

According to deputies, the suspect involved is still at large in the area, and HCSO K-9 and aviation units are attempting to locate them.

HCSO is asking residents in the area to remain inside with the doors locked and to call 911 if they see or hear any suspicious people around their homes.

There are no other details available at this time.