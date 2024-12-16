Officials: 3 animals rescued in Hernando County house fire

SPRING HILL, Fla. — Firefighters rescued three animals from a home that was on fire Sunday afternoon in Spring Hill, officials said.

Shortly before 4 p.m. on Dec. 15, firefighters responded to the 6100 block of Belkton Avenue after receiving a call regarding a house fire, the Hernando County Fire Rescue (HCFR) said.

When crews arrived, they saw heavy smoke coming from the roof of the home. Firefighters began an aggressive attack to limit the fire damage to the area where the fire started, HCFR said.

Authorities said no people were in the home when the fire broke out. However, a dog and two birds were in the home during the incident.

HCFR said crews were able to safely rescue the three animals.

The cause of the fire was determined to be electrical, HCFR said.