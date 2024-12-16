Watch Now
NewsCitrus, Hernando County

Actions

Officials: 3 animals rescued in Hernando County house fire

house fire hernando.jpg
Hernando County Fire Rescue
house fire hernando.jpg
Posted

SPRING HILL, Fla. — Firefighters rescued three animals from a home that was on fire Sunday afternoon in Spring Hill, officials said.

Shortly before 4 p.m. on Dec. 15, firefighters responded to the 6100 block of Belkton Avenue after receiving a call regarding a house fire, the Hernando County Fire Rescue (HCFR) said.

When crews arrived, they saw heavy smoke coming from the roof of the home. Firefighters began an aggressive attack to limit the fire damage to the area where the fire started, HCFR said.

Authorities said no people were in the home when the fire broke out. However, a dog and two birds were in the home during the incident.

HCFR said crews were able to safely rescue the three animals.

The cause of the fire was determined to be electrical, HCFR said.

“You threw my son under the bus. You didn't take care of him.”

The State of Florida and the VA are under scrutiny after the Baker Act was used incorrectly on a young veteran who went to a Florida VA hospital for help.

Baker Act used incorrectly on young veteran who went to Florida VA hospital for help

More Hernando and Citrus County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.