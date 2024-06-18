Missing person case in Hernando County leads to discovery of another dead man and arrest of 2 people

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A missing person investigation in Hernando and Citrus counties lead to the discovery of a second dead person and the arrest of two people.

Jamie Macdonald was reported missing on May 12 by family members. They told the Hernando County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) that they had not seen her since April 27.

After following up on multiple leads, detectives were able to locate two potential suspects in her disappearance. HCSO identified Luequita Sclesky, 32, and Duane Sclesky, 38.

Deputies from Hernando and Citrus counties went to the home of the suspects in the 3000 block of West Tanager Court in Lecanto.

The Scleskys gave contradictory stories on where Macdonald was, according to deputies.

Deputies were able to collect evidence that led them to a wooded area in Hernando County, where they found a deceased person.

The person that was found was not Macdonald, but a deceased man identified as Kenneth Zickendrath, 68. Zickendrath had been dead for over a year, according to HCSO, but was never reported missing.

According to HCSO, the Scleskys used both Zickendrath and Macdonald's bank accounts at numerous locations across Citrus and Hernando Counties.

On June 14, HCSO and CCSO were able to locate the body of Macdonald in a creek in Homosassa.

"While there is no evidence at this time of other victims if anyone out there has missing loved ones who were known associates of the Scleskys, do not hesitate to reach out to CCSO or HCSO to report your concerns," Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast said.

Luequita Sclesky was charged with principle to first-degree murder, misuse of personal identification of a deceased person, 75 counts of fraudulent use of a credit card, unlawful use of a two-way communication device, and principle to first-degree murder in Citrus County.

Duane David Sclesky was charged with first-degree murder, trafficking in fentanyl, possession of paraphernalia/various narcotics, and principle to first-degree murder in Citrus County.