Man arrested for attacking girlfriend in Spring Hill home: HCSO

SPRING HILL, Fla. — A man was arrested for attacking his girlfriend during an argument in a Spring Hill home on Sunday, deputies said.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said they received a 911 call to report that her grandson, 20-year-old Joshua Simmons Jr., had possibly been stabbed by his girlfriend, and she feared for his safety.

When deputies arrived at the couple's apartment at The Villas at Spring Hill off Degas Lane, they found signs of a struggle. Both Simmons and the victim had left the scene before their arrival, but the victim returned later to speak with them.

The victim said the couple began to argue when Simmons accused her of cheating on him. She said a physical altercation then ensued when Simmons grabbed her phone, and he pinned her to the ground, choking her with one hand.

She said Simmons then began to punch her in the face and ribcage with his other hand, and bit her on the hands and face during the struggle.

Eventually, the victim said she was able to grab a nearby kitchen knife and stab Simmons in the back while he was sitting on top of her. Simmons then gained control of the knife after he was stabbed, punched her one more time, and fled the home with their child.

While interviewing Simmons, he claimed the victim was the aggressor, but deputies said a further investigation revealed that he provided numerous conflicting statements about what occurred.

Simmons was arrested and charged with domestic aggravated Battery. After he was medically cleared, he was taken to the Hernando County Detention Center, where he is being held in lieu of a $2,500 bond.